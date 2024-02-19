News & Insights

Brookfield-owned X-elio nearly doubles storage projects with Eco Stor investment

February 19, 2024

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters

FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Spain-based X-elio, a renewables firm owned by Canada's Brookfield BAM.TO, BEP.N, on Monday said it had teamed up with private equity firm NIC and Norwegian utility A Energy AGDER.UL to invest in battery energy storage firm Eco Stor.

No financial details were disclosed for the investment, which will nearly double X-elio's energy storage projects to 12.6 gigawatt (GW) from 6.6 GW and marks its entry to the German energy storage market.

"We are impressed by the position ECO STOR has built in Germany over a very short period of time," said Lluis Noguera, CEO of X-elio, which already has storage assets in operation or under construction in the United States and Chile.

Brookfield took full control over X-elio last year after agreeing a deal with former co-owner KKR KKR.N.

