BROOKFIELD ORATION Earnings Results: $BN Reports Quarterly Earnings

BROOKFIELD ORATION ($BN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $1.01 per share, beating estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $19,426,000,000, beating estimates of $1,367,840,000 by $18,058,160,000.
BROOKFIELD ORATION Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 316 institutional investors add shares of BROOKFIELD ORATION stock to their portfolio, and 329 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 25,881,373 shares (+377.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,375,594,974
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 16,233,183 shares (+543.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $932,596,363
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 9,723,279 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $516,792,278
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC added 9,643,874 shares (+4085.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $512,571,903
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 6,805,668 shares (-11.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $390,985,626
- FIL LTD added 6,760,261 shares (+56.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $359,307,872
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 6,500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $345,475,000
