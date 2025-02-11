BROOKFIELD ORATION Earnings Preview: Recent $BN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BROOKFIELD ORATION ($BN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,367,840,000 and earnings of $0.92 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
BROOKFIELD ORATION Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 315 institutional investors add shares of BROOKFIELD ORATION stock to their portfolio, and 326 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 25,881,373 shares (+377.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,375,594,974
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 9,723,279 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $516,792,278
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC added 9,643,874 shares (+4085.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $512,571,903
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 6,805,668 shares (-11.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $390,985,626
- FIL LTD added 6,760,261 shares (+56.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $359,307,872
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 6,500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $345,475,000
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 6,356,792 shares (-7.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $337,863,494
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.