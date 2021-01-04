Brookfield offers to take real estate arm private in $5.9 billion deal

Adds deal details, shares

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAMa.TO said on Monday it had offered to take its commercial real estate arm Brookfield Property Partners LP BPY.O private in a $5.9 billion deal.

Brookfield Asset Management said it would offer $16.50 for each Brookfield Property shares it does not already own, a premium of 14% to Thursday's close.

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners, which operates everything from offices, retail malls and logistics properties around the world, rose 15% in premarket trading.

"The privatization will allow us to have greater flexibility in operating the portfolio and realizing the intrinsic value of BPY's high-quality assets," Brookfield Asset Management Chief Financial Officer Nick Goodman said in a statement.

The deal is subject to Brookfield Property board's approval.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Maju Samuel)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.