Brookfield nearing deal to buy insurer American Equity - Bloomberg News

June 26 (Reuters) - Canadian private equity firm Brookfield is nearing a deal to buy insurer American Equity Life Holding AEL.N, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Brookfield's reinsurance arm has made a cash-and-stock offer that is set to be recommended by the American Equity board, the report said. It added that American Equity could make an announcement as soon as Monday.

Shares in the company had surged nearly 7% on the news in extended hours of trading.

Brookfield is already the biggest shareholder with around 20% stake in American Equity, which has a market cap of $3.2 billion, as per Refinitiv data.

Iowa-based American Equity last year had rejected a $3.9 billion unsolicited takeover proposal from Prosperity Life and its principal shareholder, activist investor Elliott Investment Management.

Investment managers can significantly increase their assets under management (AUM) by acquiring or teaming up with insurance companies.

Brookfield and American Equity did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

American Equity provides annuities - an insurance contract customers typically buy for a steady income stream after retiring.

Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru

