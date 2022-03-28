US Markets

Brookfield, Morrison & Co match rival bid for Australia's Uniti

Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

March 29 (Reuters) - A unit of Canada's Brookfield BAMa.TO and fund manager Morrison & Co on Tuesday matched a Macquarie-led MQG.AX consortium's rival offer of A$5 per share for Uniti Group UWL.AX, the Australian telecom firm said.

