Brookfield, Morrison & Co match rival bid for Australia's Uniti

March 29 (Reuters) - A unit of Canada's Brookfield BAMa.TO and fund manager Morrison & Co on Tuesday matched a Macquarie-led MQG.AX consortium's rival offer of A$5 per share for Uniti Group UWL.AX, the Australian telecom firm said.

