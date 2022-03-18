US Markets
Brookfield investment unit to buy Australia's La Trobe in $1.1 bln deal

Niket Nishant Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 18 (Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc's BAMa.TO investment vehicle said on Friday it would buy asset manager La Trobe Financial in a $1.1 billion deal, as the Canadian alternative asset manager looks to expand into Australia.

Brookfield Business Partners BBU.N will initially pay $756 million in equity and a part of the $1.1 billion payment will be tied to the business achieving certain milestones.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

Founded in 1952, Australia-based La Trobe Financial has more than A$13 billion ($9.63 billion) in assets under management, the company said.

Last month, Brookfield Asset Management Chief Executive Officer Bruce Flatt said the company was considering spinning off its asset management unit in a deal that could potentially gain a valuation of $70 billion to $100 billion.

($1 = 1.3495 Australian dollars)

