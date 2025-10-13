Brookfield Inks $5 Bln Strategic AI Infrastructure Partnership With Bloom Energy

(RTTNews) - Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) and Brookfield Asset Management, Inc. (BAM, BAM.TO) announced Monday a $5 billion strategic partnership to implement a reimagined future for AI infrastructure. Together, the two companies are redefining how AI factories are built and powered.

This partnership marks the first phase of a joint vision to build AI factories capable of meeting the growing compute and power demands of artificial intelligence.

AI factories require infrastructure that tightly integrates compute, power, data center architecture, and capital. Bloom Energy's fuel cells deliver reliable, scalable and clean onsite power that can be rapidly deployed without legacy grids.

Under the partnership, Brookfield will invest up to $5 billion to deploy Bloom's advanced fuel cell technology. The two companies are actively collaborating on the design and delivery of AI factories globally, including a site in Europe that will be announced before the end of the year.

Over the next decade, foundational models and generative AI are expected to drive ongoing demand for power. According to experts, power demand from AI data centers in the United States is expected to grow exponentially and surpass 100 gigawatts by 2035.

Fuel cells have become a key solution for this issue and the partnership between Bloom Energy and Brookfield is designed to address this supply gap.

Bloom Energy has already deployed hundreds of megawatts of its fuel cell technology to data centers, powering some of the world's most critical digital infrastructure through partnerships with American Electric Power (AEP), Equinix, and Oracle.

This partnership will form Brookfield's first investment in its dedicated AI Infrastructure strategy focused on investing in large AI factories, power solutions, compute infrastructure, and strategic capital partnerships. The strategy builds on Brookfield's track record of over $100 billion invested in digital infrastructure globally.

