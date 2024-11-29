Brookfield Infrastructure’s $300M Note Offering Boosts Financial Strategy

Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) has released an update.
Brookfield Infrastructure has successfully closed a $300 million offering of fixed-to-fixed reset rate subordinated notes, aimed at refinancing existing debt and supporting general corporate purposes. These notes, due in 2055, offer an attractive interest rate of 6.750% until 2030, making them a potential opportunity for investors seeking stable returns. This move underscores Brookfield Infrastructure’s strategy to leverage its high-quality global assets for predictable cash flows.
