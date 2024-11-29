News & Insights

Stocks

Brookfield Infrastructure’s $300M Note Offering Boosts Financial Strategy

November 29, 2024 — 05:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Brookfield Infrastructure has successfully closed a $300 million offering of fixed-to-fixed reset rate subordinated notes, aimed at refinancing existing debt and supporting general corporate purposes. These notes, due in 2055, offer an attractive interest rate of 6.750% until 2030, making them a potential opportunity for investors seeking stable returns. This move underscores Brookfield Infrastructure’s strategy to leverage its high-quality global assets for predictable cash flows.

For further insights into TSE:BIPC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIPC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.