Brookfield Infrastructure (TSX:BIPC) Price Target Decreased by 20.29% to 63.51

The average one-year price target for Brookfield Infrastructure (TSX:BIPC) has been revised to $63.51 / share. This is a decrease of 20.29% from the prior estimate of $79.67 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $62.89 to a high of $65.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.07% from the latest reported closing price of $57.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 368 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Infrastructure. This is an decrease of 180 owner(s) or 32.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIPC is 0.06%, an increase of 44.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.64% to 84,581K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of Montreal holds 5,289K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,797K shares , representing an increase of 9.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIPC by 53.00% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,556K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,347K shares , representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIPC by 18.19% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 3,526K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,656K shares , representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIPC by 87.01% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 3,490K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,418K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIPC by 14.11% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 2,824K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,916K shares , representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIPC by 14.73% over the last quarter.

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