Brookfield Infrastructure to take Triton International private for $4.7 bln

April 12, 2023 — 07:15 am EDT

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

April 12 (Reuters) - Brookfield Infrastructure BIPC.N said on Wednesday it would buy intermodal container lessor Triton International Ltd TRTN.N for about $4.7 billion, to help expand its services in the transportation and logistics sector.

Brookfield has offered about $85 per Triton common share consisting of $68.50 in cash and $16.50 in BIPC class A exchangeable shares.

The offer represents a premium of nearly 35% to Triton stock's last close. Triton's shares rose 29% in premarket trading following the announcement.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Goldman Sachs is the financial adviser to Triton and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP the legal adviser.

