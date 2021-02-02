Markets
BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure To Divest North American District Energy Business For $4.1 Bln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP, BIP.UN.TO) announced Tuesday that it has signed definitive agreements to sell 100% of its North American district energy business, Enwave. The business will be divested through two separate transactions for total consideration of $4.1 billion on an enterprise value basis.

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board and IFM Investors have agreed to acquire 100% of Enwave's Canadian business. Concurrently, QIC and Ullico have agreed to acquire 100% of Enwave's U.S. business. Net proceeds to Brookfield are expected to be approximately $950 million.

This transaction further demonstrates continued strong execution on Brookfield's capital recycling plans, with the proceeds from the sale expected to accretively fund a large component of its annual growth investment target of $2 billion. Each transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and closing is expected to occur in mid-2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular