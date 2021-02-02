Brookfield Infrastructure To Divest North American District Energy Business For $4.1 Bln

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP, BIP.UN.TO) announced Tuesday that it has signed definitive agreements to sell 100% of its North American district energy business, Enwave. The business will be divested through two separate transactions for total consideration of $4.1 billion on an enterprise value basis.

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board and IFM Investors have agreed to acquire 100% of Enwave's Canadian business. Concurrently, QIC and Ullico have agreed to acquire 100% of Enwave's U.S. business. Net proceeds to Brookfield are expected to be approximately $950 million.

This transaction further demonstrates continued strong execution on Brookfield's capital recycling plans, with the proceeds from the sale expected to accretively fund a large component of its annual growth investment target of $2 billion. Each transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and closing is expected to occur in mid-2021.

