Brookfield Infrastructure Secures $300 Million in Note Offering

November 29, 2024 — 05:28 pm EST

Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) has released an update.

Brookfield Infrastructure has successfully closed a $300 million public offering of 30-year subordinated notes, which will have a fixed interest rate of 6.750% until 2030. The proceeds are earmarked for refinancing existing debt and supporting general corporate purposes, enhancing financial stability and growth potential. This move highlights the company’s strategic financial management and commitment to maintaining a robust infrastructure portfolio.

