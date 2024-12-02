Brookfield Infrastructure to Redeem Preferred Shares

Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) has released an update.
BIP Investment Corporation, a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure, announced its decision to redeem all outstanding Series 1 Preferred Shares for cash on December 5, 2024, following approval during a recent special meeting. The redemption price is set at C$26.75 per share, and shareholders will also receive the final quarterly dividend. This move aligns with Brookfield Infrastructure’s strategic efforts to streamline its financial operations.
