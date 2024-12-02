Brookfield Infrastructure to Redeem Preferred Shares

Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) has released an update.

Brookfield Infrastructure’s indirect subsidiary, BIP Investment Corporation, announced its plan to redeem all Series 1 Preferred Shares for C$26.75 each on December 5, 2024, following approval from shareholders. The decision was supported by 80.3% of the votes at a special meeting. Shareholders will also receive a final quarterly dividend of $0.4671875 per share on the redemption date.

