Brookfield Infrastructure Plans Reorganization Amid Tax Changes

Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) has released an update.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is proposing a reorganization plan to maintain its existing benefits amid proposed Canadian tax changes. Shareholders are invited to a virtual meeting on December 3, 2024, to vote on the arrangement, which aims to preserve the company’s structure and investor base while ensuring continued access to their diversified portfolio. The plan is expected to be tax-deferred for most shareholders and will result in the listing of new shares equivalent to current holdings.

