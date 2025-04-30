Markets

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Q1 FFO, Revenue Rise

April 30, 2025 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP_UN.TO) Wednesday reported funds from operations (FFO) for the first quarter of $646 million or $0.82 per unit, higher than $615 million or $0.78 per unit in the same quarter a year ago.

Net income was $125 million or $0.04 per unit, down from $170 million or $0.10 per unit last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $5.392 billion from $5.187 billion in the previous year.

The company's Board has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.43 per unit, 6% up from last year, payable on June 30, to unitholders of record on May 30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.