Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Q1 FFO, Revenue Rise

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP_UN.TO) Wednesday reported funds from operations (FFO) for the first quarter of $646 million or $0.82 per unit, higher than $615 million or $0.78 per unit in the same quarter a year ago.

Net income was $125 million or $0.04 per unit, down from $170 million or $0.10 per unit last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $5.392 billion from $5.187 billion in the previous year.

The company's Board has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.43 per unit, 6% up from last year, payable on June 30, to unitholders of record on May 30.

