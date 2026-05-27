Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' Preferred Units, Series 14, Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/29/26

Below is a dividend history chart for BIP.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP's 5.00% ClassA Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series14:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (Symbol: BIP) makes up 3.37% of the ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF (SUPL) which is trading up by about 1.6% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding BIP).
In Wednesday trading, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP's 5.00% ClassA Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series14 (Symbol: BIP.PRB) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BIP) are down about 0.2%.
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Further BIP.PRB Research:
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