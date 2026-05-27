Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' Preferred Units, Series 14, Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/29/26

On 5/29/26, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP's 5.00% ClassA Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series14 (Symbol: BIP.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 6/15/26. As a percentage of BIP.PRB's recent share price of $16.73, this dividend works out to approximately 1.87%, so look for shares of BIP.PRB to trade 1.87% lower — all else being equal — when BIP.PRB shares open for trading on 5/29/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.45%, which compares to an average yield of 6.72% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of BIP.PRB shares, versus BIP:

Below is a dividend history chart for BIP.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP's 5.00% ClassA Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series14:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (Symbol: BIP) makes up 3.37% of the ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF (SUPL) which is trading up by about 1.6% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding BIP).

In Wednesday trading, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP's 5.00% ClassA Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series14 (Symbol: BIP.PRB) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BIP) are down about 0.2%.

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Further BIP.PRB Research:

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