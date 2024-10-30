Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' Preferred Series 14 Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of BIP.PRB shares, versus BIP:
Below is a dividend history chart for BIP.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP's 5.00% ClassA Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series14:
In Wednesday trading, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP's 5.00% ClassA Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series14 (Symbol: BIP.PRB) is currently down about 2.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BIP) are up about 0.9%.
