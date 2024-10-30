Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' Preferred Series 14 Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP's 5.00% ClassA Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series14 (Symbol: BIP.PRB) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $19.13 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.22% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, BIP.PRB was trading at a 21.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.03% in the "Utilities" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BIP.PRB shares, versus BIP:

Below is a dividend history chart for BIP.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP's 5.00% ClassA Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series14:

In Wednesday trading, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP's 5.00% ClassA Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series14 (Symbol: BIP.PRB) is currently down about 2.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BIP) are up about 0.9%.

