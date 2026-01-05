Markets
BIP.PRA

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' Preferred Series 13 Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

January 05, 2026 — 03:09 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP's 5.125% ClassA Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series13 (Symbol: BIP.PRA) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2813), with shares changing hands as low as $17.05 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.53% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BIP.PRA was trading at a 31.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.44% in the "Utilities" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BIP.PRA shares, versus BIP:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BIP.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP's 5.125% ClassA Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series13:

BIP.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Monday trading, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP's 5.125% ClassA Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series13 (Symbol: BIP.PRA) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BIP) are up about 0.2%.

Also see:
 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ONEV
 UPV YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks Going Ex-Dividend-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ONEV-> UPV YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BIP.PRA
BIP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.