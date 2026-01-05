Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' Preferred Series 13 Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP's 5.125% ClassA Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series13 (Symbol: BIP.PRA) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2813), with shares changing hands as low as $17.05 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.53% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, BIP.PRA was trading at a 31.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.44% in the "Utilities" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BIP.PRA shares, versus BIP:

Below is a dividend history chart for BIP.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP's 5.125% ClassA Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series13:

In Monday trading, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP's 5.125% ClassA Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series13 (Symbol: BIP.PRA) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BIP) are up about 0.2%.

