Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BIP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.15% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $57.21, the dividend yield is 3.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BIP was $57.21, representing a -7.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.70 and a 18.57% increase over the 52 week low of $48.25.

BIP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Southern Company (SO). BIP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.18. Zacks Investment Research reports BIP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 928.57%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bip Dividend History page.

