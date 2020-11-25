Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.485 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BIP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BIP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $52.1, the dividend yield is 3.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BIP was $52.1, representing a -7.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.31 and a 102.17% increase over the 52 week low of $25.77.

BIP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). BIP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.27. Zacks Investment Research reports BIP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4335.71%, compared to an industry average of -.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BIP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

