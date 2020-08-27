Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.485 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BIP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -3.39% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $45.19, the dividend yield is 4.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BIP was $45.19, representing a -19.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.31 and a 75.36% increase over the 52 week low of $25.77.

BIP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Royal Caribbean Group (RCL). BIP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.08. Zacks Investment Research reports BIP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4192.86%, compared to an industry average of -3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BIP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BIP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BIP as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Index Shares (ZMLP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ZMLP with an increase of 42.77% over the last 100 days.

