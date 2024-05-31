Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' Class A Preferred Shares Cross Above 7% Yield Territory

Below is a dividend history chart for BIP.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP's 5.125% ClassA Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series13:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Friday trading, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP's 5.125% ClassA Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series13 (Symbol: BIP.PRA) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BIP) are up about 1.1%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: Funds Holding CDNA
ETFs Holding ZNGA
MDGL Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.