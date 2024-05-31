Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' Class A Preferred Shares Cross Above 7% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP's 5.125% ClassA Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series13 (Symbol: BIP.PRA) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2813), with shares changing hands as low as $18.21 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.62% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, BIP.PRA was trading at a 25.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.19% in the "Utilities" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for BIP.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP's 5.125% ClassA Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series13:

In Friday trading, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP's 5.125% ClassA Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series13 (Symbol: BIP.PRA) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BIP) are up about 1.1%.

