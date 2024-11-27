Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Brookfield Infrastructure to renew NCIB

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange, or TSX, accepted a notice filed by BIP of its intention to renew its normal course issuer bid, or NCIB for its outstanding limited partnership units and its cumulative class A preferred limited partnership units. Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC) also announced that the TSX accepted a notice filed by BIPC of its intention to renew its normal course issuer bid for its outstanding class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BIP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.