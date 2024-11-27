News & Insights

Stocks
BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Brookfield Infrastructure to renew NCIB

November 27, 2024 — 06:40 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange, or TSX, accepted a notice filed by BIP of its intention to renew its normal course issuer bid, or NCIB for its outstanding limited partnership units and its cumulative class A preferred limited partnership units. Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC) also announced that the TSX accepted a notice filed by BIPC of its intention to renew its normal course issuer bid for its outstanding class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BIP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIP
BIPC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.