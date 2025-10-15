Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, BIP's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

Over the past four weeks, BIP has gained 12%. The company currently sits at a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank, also indicating that the stock could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account BIP's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 2 upward revisions compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch BIP for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

