Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Redemption of Series 1 Preferred Units Set for June 30, 2025

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will redeem all Series 1 Preferred Units at C$25.00 on June 30, 2025.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. announced its plan to redeem all outstanding Cumulative Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 1, on June 30, 2025, for a cash price of C$25.00 each. Unit holders of record by May 30, 2025, will also receive a final quarterly distribution of C$0.248375 per unit. Brookfield Infrastructure is a global company that manages high-quality assets in various sectors, focusing on those with stable, contracted revenues. Investors can access their portfolio through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is proactively redeeming its Series 1 Preferred Units, indicating strong financial health and a commitment to returning value to investors.

The redemption will take place on June 30, 2025, allowing investors to receive their final quarterly distribution, which reinforces the company's reliability in providing consistent returns.

This action may reflect a strategic decision to simplify its capital structure or reallocate resources for future growth opportunities, enhancing investor confidence.

The decision to redeem all outstanding Series 1 Preferred Units may signal to investors that the company is prioritizing cash management, which could raise concerns about future investment opportunities or financial stability.

This redemption could be viewed negatively by current holders of Series 1 Preferred Units who may prefer maintaining their investment for income generation rather than receiving a cash payout.

Investors may interpret this as an indication that the company is unable to sustain its preferred share obligations, potentially affecting confidence in its financial health.

When will Brookfield redeem its Series 1 Preferred Units?

Brookfield intends to redeem all Series 1 Preferred Units on June 30, 2025.

What is the redemption price for the Series 1 Preferred Units?

The redemption price for each Series 1 Preferred Unit will be C$25.00.

Who is eligible to receive the final distribution?

Holders of Series 1 Preferred Units of record as of May 30, 2025, are eligible to receive the final distribution.

What will the final distribution amount be for Series 1 Preferred Units?

The final quarterly distribution will be C$0.248375 per Series 1 Preferred Unit.

What sectors does Brookfield Infrastructure operate in?

Brookfield Infrastructure operates in utilities, transport, midstream, and data sectors across various regions.

BROOKFIELD, News, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (



TSX: BIP.UN; NYSE: BIP



) today announced that it intends to redeem all of its outstanding Cumulative Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 1 (the “Series 1 Preferred Units”) (TSX: BIP.PR.A) for cash on June 30, 2025. The redemption price for each Series 1 Preferred Unit will be C$25.00. Holders of Series 1 Preferred Units of record as of May 30, 2025 will receive the previously declared final quarterly distribution of C$0.248375 per Series 1 Preferred Unit.







About Brookfield Infrastructure







Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate predictable and stable cash flows. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at



https://bip.brookfield.com



Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York with over $1 trillion of assets under management. For more information, go to



https://brookfield.com



