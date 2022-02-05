Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIPC) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.54

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:BIPC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 31st of March to US$0.54. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.1%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Brookfield Infrastructure Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Brookfield Infrastructure is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Assuming the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 52.1% over the next 12 months. It's nice to see things moving in the right direction, but this probably won't be enough for the company to turn a profit. However, the positive cash flow ratio gives us some comfort about the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:BIPC Historic Dividend February 5th 2022

Brookfield Infrastructure Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. The dividend has gone from US$1.94 in 2020 to the most recent annual payment of US$2.16. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.5% over that duration. The dividend has been growing as a reasonable rate, which we like. However, investors will probably want to see a longer track record before they consider Brookfield Infrastructure to be a consistent dividend paying stock.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Brookfield Infrastructure will be very happy to have seen its EPS grow by 52% in just the last 12 months. It's nice to see earnings per share rising, but one year is too short a period to get excited about. Were this trend to continue, we'd be interested. The company hasn't been turning a profit, but it running in the right direction. If the company can turn a profit relatively soon, we can see this becoming a reliable income stock. Any one year of performance can be misleading for a variety of reasons, so we wouldn't like to form any strong conclusions based on these numbers alone.

The company has also been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 61% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

Our Thoughts On Brookfield Infrastructure's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Brookfield Infrastructure's payments are rock solid. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Brookfield Infrastructure you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

