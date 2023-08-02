Brookfield Infrastructure Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (TSX: BIPC.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.63, changing hands as low as $58.65 per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BIPC's low point in its 52 week range is $51.88 per share, with $66.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.63.

