Brookfield Infrastructure Issues New Subordinated Notes

Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) has released an update.
Brookfield Infrastructure has announced the issuance of its 6.750% Fixed-to-Fixed Reset Rate Subordinated Notes, due in 2055, under a newly established series of securities. This development involves several guarantors, including Brookfield Infrastructure LLC, while Brookfield Infrastructure US Holdings I Corporation will not act as a guarantor for these notes. The move aims to strengthen the company’s financial offerings and attract investors seeking long-term investment opportunities.
