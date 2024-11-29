News & Insights

Stocks

Brookfield Infrastructure Issues New Subordinated Notes

November 29, 2024 — 09:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Brookfield Infrastructure has announced the issuance of its 6.750% Fixed-to-Fixed Reset Rate Subordinated Notes, due in 2055, under a newly established series of securities. This development involves several guarantors, including Brookfield Infrastructure LLC, while Brookfield Infrastructure US Holdings I Corporation will not act as a guarantor for these notes. The move aims to strengthen the company’s financial offerings and attract investors seeking long-term investment opportunities.

For further insights into BIP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.