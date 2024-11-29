Brookfield Infrastructure Issues New Subordinated Notes

Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) has released an update.

Brookfield Infrastructure has announced the issuance of its 6.750% Fixed-to-Fixed Reset Rate Subordinated Notes, due in 2055, under a newly established series of securities. This development involves several guarantors, including Brookfield Infrastructure LLC, while Brookfield Infrastructure US Holdings I Corporation will not act as a guarantor for these notes. The move aims to strengthen the company’s financial offerings and attract investors seeking long-term investment opportunities.

