Brookfield Infrastructure Issues $150M Subordinated Notes

May 31, 2024 — 09:57 am EDT

Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) has released an update.

Brookfield Infrastructure Finance ULC, a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, has entered into an underwriting agreement for the sale of $150 million in 7.250% Subordinated Notes due in 2084. These notes, backed by a subordinated guarantee from a group of majority-owned subsidiaries, provide an option for underwriters to purchase an additional $22.5 million in notes. The sale terms include varied purchase prices for retail and institutional investors, as set forth in the agreement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

