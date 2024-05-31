Brookfield Infrastructure Issues $150M Subordinated Notes

Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) has released an update.

Brookfield Infrastructure Finance ULC, a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, has entered into an underwriting agreement for the sale of $150 million in 7.250% Subordinated Notes due in 2084. These notes, backed by a subordinated guarantee from a group of majority-owned subsidiaries, provide an option for underwriters to purchase an additional $22.5 million in notes. The sale terms include varied purchase prices for retail and institutional investors, as set forth in the agreement.

