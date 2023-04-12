Markets
BIPC

Brookfield Infrastructure Drops 4% On Decision To Buy Triton

April 12, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of infrastructure company Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC) are falling more than 4% Wednesday morning after the company announced its decision to acquire a lessor of intermodal containers Triton International for about $13.3 billion, in cash and stock.

Triton shareholders will receive consideration valued at $85 per share, a 35% premium to the closing price of Tuesday. This includes $68.50 in cash and $16.50 in class A shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

BIPC is at $44.17 currently. It has traded in the range of $37.54-$53.64 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIPC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.