Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:BIPC) Will Pay A US$0.51 Dividend In Four Days

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:BIPC) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Brookfield Infrastructure's shares before the 29th of November in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.51 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.04 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Brookfield Infrastructure has a trailing yield of 3.4% on the current share price of $59.37. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Brookfield Infrastructure lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If Brookfield Infrastructure didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term.

Click here to see how much of its profit Brookfield Infrastructure paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BIPC Historic Dividend November 24th 2021

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Brookfield Infrastructure was unprofitable last year, although, we can see that at least its loss per share reduced by 64% on the previous year.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last two years, Brookfield Infrastructure has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.5% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Has Brookfield Infrastructure got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's hard to get used to Brookfield Infrastructure paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

If you want to look further into Brookfield Infrastructure, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. We've identified 4 warning signs with Brookfield Infrastructure (at least 2 which are significant), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

