Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BIPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BIPC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $60.72, the dividend yield is 3.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BIPC was $60.72, representing a -24.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.60 and a 6.73% increase over the 52 week low of $56.89.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bipc Dividend History page.

