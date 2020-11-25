Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.485 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BIPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BIPC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $69.66, the dividend yield is 2.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BIPC was $69.66, representing a -0.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.89 and a 114.07% increase over the 52 week low of $32.54.

BIPC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BIPC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

