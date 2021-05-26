Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BIPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.15% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $69.96, the dividend yield is 2.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BIPC was $69.96, representing a -10.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $77.79 and a 65.16% increase over the 52 week low of $42.36.

