Brookfield Infrastructure Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BIPC

In trading on Monday, shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: BIPC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.16, changing hands as high as $44.54 per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BIPC's low point in its 52 week range is $37.545 per share, with $51.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.39.

