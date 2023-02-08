Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC) Declares $0.38 Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.53 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.00 per share.

At the current share price of $42.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.56%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.25%, the lowest has been 1.90%, and the highest has been 4.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=129).

The current dividend yield is 0.73 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Fund Sentiment

There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Infrastructure. This is an increase of six owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Brookfield is 0.1549%, a decrease of 0.2145%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.61% to 76,513K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Brookfield Asset Management holds 13,012,789 shares representing 11.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,012,790 shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIPC by 16.86% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 2,814,059 shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,817,400 shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIPC by 2.18% over the last quarter.

Confluence Investment Management holds 2,589,701 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,603,881 shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIPC by 21.34% over the last quarter.

Arete Wealth Advisors holds 2,350,537 shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,167,850 shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Background Information



Brookfield Infrastructure is a Canadian corporation, created to provide investors with greater flexibility in how they access BIP’s globally diversified portfolio of high-quality infrastructure assets. Class A shares of BIPC are structured to provide an economic return equivalent to BIP units though a traditional corporate structure. Each BIPC Class A share has same distribution as a BIP unit, and is exchangeable, at the shareholders option, for one BIP unit.

