Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's Up?

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. BIP is set to release third-quarter 2019 results on Nov 7, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 2.41%.



Let’s see how things are placed ahead of the upcoming quarterly announcement.



Factors to Consider



Brookfield Infrastructure is consistently expanding through acquisition of higher growth businesses. Its acquisitions since 2018 are likely to have contributed to the company’s third-quarter performance as well. Also, the company signed several agreements that are expected to benefit the company post completion.



During the second quarter, Brookfield Infrastructure and its institutional partners acquired Vodafone’s New Zealand business for $2.3 billion. This enabled Brookfield consortium to add 2.5 million customers to its network as well as strengthen presence in broadband and wireless services industry. The buyout is likely to have made a positive impact on third-quarter’s performance.



In addition, third-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from higher natural gas volumes in the United States owing to consistent increase in demand and production.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 81 cents per share, which suggests a surge of 910% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.



Earnings Whispers



Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Brookfield Infrastructure this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -1.24%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Brookfield Infrastructure carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here some companies that you may consider from the same sector as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



Eversource Energy ES is lined up to release third-quarter 2019 results on Nov 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.06% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The AES Corporation AES is scheduled to release third-quarter 2019 results on Nov 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.47% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



CenterPoint Energy Inc. CNP is scheduled to release third quarter 2019 results on Nov 7. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.12% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



