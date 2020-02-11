Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. BIP incurred fourth-quarter 2019 loss of 7 cents per unit against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 84 cents. The company had reported earnings of 6 cents in the year-ago quarter.



In 2019, the partnership delivered earnings of 7 cents per unit compared with 59 cents in 2018. However, prior-year quarter’s results include a gain on the sale of an electricity transmission business. On a comparable basis, net income increased 16% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Net income for the year benefited from strong organic growth across operations and contributions from recent acquisitions.



Revenues



Revenues in the quarter under review totaled $1,655 million, up 15.8% year over year from $1,428 million.



In 2019, the partnership reported revenues of $6,597 million compared with $4,652 million in 2018.

Highlights



Direct operating costs in the reported quarter amounted to $907 million, up 24.4% from $729 million in the year-ago quarter.



Interest expenses rose 26.1% year over year to $222 million from $176 million in the prior-year quarter.



Fund flow from operations (FFO) in the reported quarter was $358 million, up from $326 million in the prior-year quarter.



Segment Details



Utilities: FFO in the segment was $152 million, up 10.1% year over year.



Transport: The segment generated FFO of $128 million, down from $129 million in the year-ago quarter.



Energy: The segment generated FFO of $109 million, up 21.1% year over year.



Data Infrastructure: The segment generated FFO of $42 million, up from $20 million in the prior-year quarter.



Corporate: This segment incurred a loss of $73 million in the quarter, wider than a loss of $51 million in the year-ago quarter.



Financial Update



As of Dec 31, 2019, Brookfield Infrastructure’s cash and cash equivalents were $827 million compared with $540 million of Dec 31, 2018.



Cash from operating activities was $413 million at the end of three months ended in Dec 31, 2019, up from $376 million in the year-ago period.



