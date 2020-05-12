Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. BIP posted first-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 13 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents by 531%. The company had reported a loss of 5 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues



Revenues in the quarter under review totaled $2,196 million, up 37.8% year over year from $1,593 million.



Highlights



Direct operating costs in the reported quarter totaled $1,239 million, up 57% from $798 million in the year-ago quarter.



Interest expenses rose 33% year over year to $282 million from $212 million in the prior-year quarter.



Fund flow from operations (FFO) in the reported quarter was $358 million, up from $351 million in the prior-year quarter. The upside can be attributed to organic growth of 6% and earnings associated with $1.6 billion of capital deployed during the past year.

Segment Details



Utilities: FFO in this segment amounted to $146 million, up 6.5% year over year.



Transport: The segment generated FFO of $120 million, down 13.6% from $139 million in the year-ago quarter.



Energy: The segment generated FFO of $115 million, up 7.4% year over year.



Data Infrastructure: The segment generated FFO of $42 million, up 50% from $28 million in the prior-year quarter.



Corporate: The segment incurred a loss of $65 million in the quarter, wider than a loss of $60 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Financial Update



As of Mar 31, 2020, Brookfield Infrastructure’s cash and cash equivalents were $1,226 million compared with $827 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



Cash from operating activities was $722 million at the end of the first quarter of 2020, up from $561 million in the year-ago quarter.



Zacks Rank



Brookfield Infrastructure has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



