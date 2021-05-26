Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) Offers Notes to Refinance Debt

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. BIP completes the public offering of subordinated notes worth $250 million with fixed coupon rates of 5% due May 24, 2081. It plans to use the net proceeds for redeeming its Class A preferred units Series 5, which were supposed to be redeemed on Sep 30, 2021 along with the remaining portion kept aside for general corporate purposes.



These notes were issued by the firm’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Brookfield Infrastructure Finance ULC.

Current Debt Situation

Currently, the firm’s total debt to total capital stands at 49.89%, comparing favorably with the industry average of 57.14%. As of Mar 31, 2021, the utility’s liquidity amounted to $4 billion. Its times interest earned (TIE) ratio of 2.19 in the March quarter is higher than 2.01 in the December quarter. Improving TIE ratio indicates that the firm has adequate financial flexibility to meet its debt obligations.



Prior to this, in September, the utility had issued 8 million Class A Series 13 preferred units worth $200 million to further enhance its commitment toward sustainable investment practices. Thus, refinancing of debts will allow the firm to lower its capital-servicing expenses and boost its margins.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Currently, the stock carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In the past year, shares of the company have gained 32.5%, outperforming the industry’s 12.5% rise.

Stocks to Consider

Utilities like MGE Energy Inc. MGEE, CMS Energy Corporation CMS and Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. HE are all carrying a Zacks Rank#2 (Buy) at present.



MGE Energy delivered an earnings surprise of 3.83% in the last four quarters, on average. It has a long-term (three-five years) earnings growth rate of 5.94%.



CMS Energy pulled off an earnings surprise of 6.84% in the trailing four quarters, on average. It has a long-term earnings growth rate of 6.52%.



Hawaiian Electric Industries has a long-term earnings growth rate of 7.10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2021 earnings has moved 8.8% north in the past 60 days.

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.



Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.



Click here to download this report FREE >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.