Brookfield Infrastructure Appoints David Krant As CFO, Succeeding Bahir Manios

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP, BIP_U.TO) said Wednesday it has appointed David Krant as Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective March 1, 2021.

Krant succeeds Bahir Manios, who will retain a senior role with Brookfield Infrastructure as Chief Strategy Officer and take on the role of Chief Investment Officer of Brookfield Asset Management's newly created reinsurance business.

Manios will also retain his responsibilities with respect to Brookfield's private infrastructure funds.

Krant, a CPA, has been with the Brookfield organization since 2012 and with Brookfield Infrastructure since 2015. During this period, he has performed several critical roles in a finance and operations capacity, most recently as Senior Vice President of Finance.

