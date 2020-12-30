Markets

Brookfield Infrastructure Appoints David Krant As CFO, Succeeding Bahir Manios

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP, BIP_U.TO) said Wednesday it has appointed David Krant as Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective March 1, 2021.

Krant succeeds Bahir Manios, who will retain a senior role with Brookfield Infrastructure as Chief Strategy Officer and take on the role of Chief Investment Officer of Brookfield Asset Management's newly created reinsurance business.

Manios will also retain his responsibilities with respect to Brookfield's private infrastructure funds.

Krant, a CPA, has been with the Brookfield organization since 2012 and with Brookfield Infrastructure since 2015. During this period, he has performed several critical roles in a finance and operations capacity, most recently as Senior Vice President of Finance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular