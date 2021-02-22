Brookfield Infrastructure and Kinder Morgan to Sell Pipeline Stake for $830 million

Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) have agreed to sell a 25% interest in Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America (NGPL) to funds controlled by ArcLight Capital Partners. The partners will receive $830 million for this stake that they'll split evenly. They'll each retain a 37.5% interest in NGPL, which Kinder Morgan will continue operating. The deal values NGPL at $5.2 billion.

NGPL is one of the largest interstate pipeline systems in the U.S. The 9,100-mile pipeline transports gas to the Chicago area and to large liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Image source: Getty Images.

Kinder Morgan and Brookfield Infrastructure acquired full control of NGPL in 2015. They paid a combined $242 million for a 53% interest in the company, valuing it at $3.4 billion. The partners have since invested capital into expanding that pipeline and reducing its debt. They're now cashing in on this investment at a much higher valuation.

The sale is part of Brookfield Infrastructure's ongoing capital recycling program. It also recently agreed to sell its stake in district energy operator Enwave for $4.1 billion. Brookfield hopes to put those proceeds to use by offering to buy Canadian oil infrastructure company Inter Pipeline (TSX: IPL) in a deal valuing it at 13.5 billion Canadian dollars ($10.3 billion).

Meanwhile, Kinder Morgan has been selling assets to shore up its financial profile. It sold its interest in Kinder Morgan Canada and the U.S. portion of the Cochin pipeline for $3.3 billion in 2019. These sales have given it the flexibility to return more cash to shareholders by increasing its dividend and repurchasing stock.

This sale will boost the financial flexibility of these companies, increasing their ability to achieve their strategies.

10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Matthew DiLallo owns shares of Brookfield Infrastructure, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, and Kinder Morgan. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Kinder Morgan. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.