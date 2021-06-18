US Markets
BIP

Brookfield includes all-cash option in Inter Pipeline offer

Contributor
Arathy S Nair Reuters
Published

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners on Friday revised its buyout offer for Inter Pipeline Ltd to include an option for an all-cash consideration, instead of a mix of cash and stock.

Adds details on revised offer, background

June 18 (Reuters) - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners BIP.N on Friday revised its buyout offer for Inter Pipeline Ltd IPL.TO to include an option for an all-cash consideration, instead of a mix of cash and stock.

Brookfield's revision comes as the investment firm tries to beat a rival bid from Pembina Pipeline Corp PPL.TO, which has been recommended by Inter's board.

Pembina has an all-stock bid of about C$8.3 billion ($6.71 billion), while Brookfield had offered C$8.48 billion with 74% cash.

On Friday, Brookfield said Inter shareholders may now elect to get C$19.50 in all cash per Inter share, or 0.225 of Brookfield's class A share, valued at C$19.99 per Inter share as of Thursday's close.

Brookfield also said it was prepared to raise its offer by up to C$0.901 per Inter share, to C$20.401 per Inter share, pending the outcome of its challenge before the Alberta securities regulator.

The company last week filed an application with the regulator to do away with Inter's C$350 million termination fee to Pembina, saying it would increase its takeover offer for Inter if the fee was reduced or eliminated.

($1 = 1.2363 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((arathys.nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 2726); Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIP PPL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular