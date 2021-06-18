Brookfield includes all-cash option in Inter Pipeline offer

June 18 (Reuters) - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners BIP.N on Friday revised its offer for Inter Pipeline Ltd IPL.TO to include an option for Inter shareholders to elect to receive a 100% cash consideration, instead of a mix of cash and stock.

Brookfield's revision comes as the investment firm tries to beat a rival bid from Pembina Pipeline Corp PPL.TO, which has been recommended by Inter's board.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru;)

