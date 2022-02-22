World Markets
Brookfield in talks to buy First Abu Dhabi Bank's payments arm in $1 bln deal - Bloomberg News

Niket Nishant
Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc is in talks to buy the payments business of UAE's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The unit, called Magnati, could be valued at over $1 billion in the deal, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Brookfield and First Abu Dhabi Bank did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The business could also attract bids from other suitors, the Bloomberg report added.

