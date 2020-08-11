Brookfield in talks to buy Cheniere's stake from Blackstone - BBG

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The infrastructure arm of Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAMa.TO is in talks to buy Blackstone Group Inc's BX.N minority stake in Cheniere Energy Partners CQP.A, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Cheniere Energy Partners is a limited partnership formed by Cheniere Energy Inc LNG.A, the biggest liquefied natural gas producer in the United States.

Brookfield Asset Management is working with a partner to buy Blackstone's interest, Bloomberg said, adding no final decision has been made and the alternative asset manager could opt to not proceed.

Blackstone held 203.2 million shares, or about 58.3%, of Cheniere Energy Partners as of March 31, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Blackstone declined to comment and Brookfield did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.