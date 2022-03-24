Brookfield in early stages of considering possible offer for UK's HomeServe

March 24 (Reuters) - Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAMa.TO said on Thursday one of its private infrastructure funds was in the early stages of considering a possible offer for British home repair services provider HomeServe Plc HSV.L.

Brookfield said it would either announce a firm intention to make an offer for the London-listed firm or walk away from it by April 21.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)

