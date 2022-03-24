US Markets

Brookfield in early stages of considering possible offer for UK's HomeServe

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc said on Thursday one of its private infrastructure funds was in the early stages of considering a possible offer for British home repair services provider HomeServe Plc.

Brookfield said it would either announce a firm intention to make an offer for the London-listed firm or walk away from it by April 21.

