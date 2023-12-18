Brookfield hires advisors to sell assets from Saeta worth $1.6 bln- sources

By Andres Gonzalez

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Canada's Brookfield BN.TO is working to sell renewable assets owned by its company Saeta Yield worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.64 billion) including debt, according to five people with knowledge of the deal.

The investment fund is working Santander and Societe Generale on the sale of the wind and photovoltaic plants located in Spain and Portugal, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Saeta owns 28 wind farms and 10 photovoltaic parks, according to its website. It also owns seven solar thermal plants that are not part of the sale process, according to the sources.

Brookfield, Santander and Societe Generale declined to comment.

Spain and Portugal's abundant solar and wind resources have become a hotspot for both domestic and foreign firms eager to leverage the growing demand for renewable energy. This interest has sparked a surge in renewable energy deals in line with the broader global trend towards sustainable investments.

Brookfield's asset sale will vie with an increasing amount of renewable projects looking to change ownership in these countries.

Private equity fund Plenium Partners is also working with advisors to sell an onshore wind portfolio with a total capacity of 422 MW, according to three sources with knowledge of the deal.

Infrastructure fund Qualitas Energy and Northleaf Capital Partners are selling Mula, one of the largest European solar farms, two sources said.

Qualitas Energy declined to comment. Northleaf Capital Partners and Plenium Partners did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

Brookfield acquired and delisted Saeta, founded by Spanish construction company ACS, in 2018 for 1 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9165 euros)

